Gamescom 2021 hasn't even started yet and we are already prepping to hand out awards to games that aren't actually even attending a physical event. The gaming industry this year, huh? The main attraction will be Gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday, and alongside the event are a series of awards with nominees that make for some interesting reading. The PlayStation award is dominated entirely by publisher Bandai Namco, with its titles making up all three of the budding winners. Those are Elden Ring, Tales of Arise, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. Not a single PS5, PS4 exclusive in sight.