6 Sports Two-A-Days: Quakers hope to build off 2019 season; Gladiators’ strength is in cohesiveness

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Our 6 Sports Two-A-Days coverage on Tuesday took us to Lansing Eastern High School and Fowlerville. The Quakers are ecstatic to be on the field this year after not getting the opportunity to play in 2020 following the Lansing School District’s decision to cancel all fall sports and fourth year coach Jordan Morgan doesn’t want his team to use the year off as a ‘crutch’ or ‘excuse.’