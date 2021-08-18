Burnes helps Brewers to another road win, 2-0 over Cards

Corbin Burnes and three relievers shut down the Cardinals offense and the Brewers won game one of the big showdown 2-0 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Milwaukee opened the scoring in the second inning on Kolten Wong’s bloop double off Cards starter Adam Wainwright that scored Rowdy Tellez. The Brewers added on when Omar Narvaez doubled to bring home Christian Yelich. Wainwright gutted through six innings, avoiding further damage. The Cardinals offense could do nothing against Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. Tommy Edman finally got the Cards first hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Redbirds collected just four hits in the game. The loss drops the Cardinals 11 games back of the first place Brewers.