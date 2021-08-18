Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Burnes helps Brewers to another road win, 2-0 over Cards

By Associated Press
WEAU-TV 13
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (AP) - Corbin Burnes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Kolten Wong had three hits and was hit by a pitch against his former team as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0. Burnes allowed two hits and two walks, while striking out three in six innings. He has not lost since May 25, against San Diego. Josh Hader pitched the ninth inning and earned his 24th save in 25 chances. Milwaukee is 41-20 on the road this season, and 16-2 in its last 18 games away from American Family Field.

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kolten Wong
Person
Corbin Burnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Burnes Helps Brewers#Ap#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBallfans.co

Wong has found out just how deep the Brewers are

Kolten Wong has been on playoff teams and contenders before. Five times in his eight seasons with the Cardinals, the second baseman was in postseason play and had one World Series appearance and four division titles among them. But he admits he never has seen anything like his Milwaukee Brewers...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kolten Wong scores on the most ridiculous sacrifice fly ever (Video)

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong makes the Washington Nationals infield look so stupid by scoring a run on this absolutely insane sacrifice fly. Kolten Wong and the Milwaukee Brewers are playing winning baseball these days, while the Washington Nationals definitely are not. During Saturday afternoon’s game at American Family Field,...
MLBredlegnation.com

Lorenzen has rare bad outing as Reds drop opener to Brewers

The Reds offense had a big night against an NL Cy Young contender for the second time in 12 days. The Reds scored 4 runs off Corbin Burnes. He entered the game having only allowed 1 run in his last 3 starts (21.0 IP). Unfortunately for the Reds, Michael Lorenzen did not have it for the first time in 2021. The Brewers scored 4 runs in the 7th inning to erase the Reds 4-1 lead.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers listed as THE favorites to win World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers are on pace to win the most regular season games in franchise history. Still, it’s a surprise to see one major publication not just list them as a favorite to win the World Series, but THE favorites. Milwaukee heads into Thursday night’s games with a 74-47 record...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Kolten Wong is breaking the mold as leadoff hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers

While in-season acquisitions Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez have received plenty of attention, Kolten Wong has proven to be an extremely fruitful addition for the Milwaukee Brewers. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for the 2021 season, the Brewers scooped up the second baseman on a two-year deal with a club option for a third season. He has played in just 84 games thanks to multiple stints on the injured list, but Wong’s 2.6 fWAR ranks fourth on the roster. His 119 wRC+ is by far the best of his nine-year career.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Brewers P Corbin Burnes matches MLB record in win over Cubs

EditorsNote: Updated Brewers’ division lead in 2nd graf; Fixed Burnes’ last loss stat in 4th graf (and added new 5th graf) Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes tied a major-league record by recording 10 straight strikeouts Wednesday night and blanked the Chicago Cubs on four hits over eight innings of a 10-0 win in Chicago.
MLBwtmj.com

Burnes’ milestones continue; Brewers blank Cubs 10-0

Seven runs in the first inning. It can’t get any better than that can it?. In a historic season already as he had set the record for most strikeouts (58) before issuing a walk back in May, Corbin decided he wanted to cement his name in the record books again. Tying a Major League Baseball record 10 straight strikeouts etching his name with the likes of legendary pitcher Tom Seaver.
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Burnes fans 10 straight to tie record, Brewers rip Cubs 10-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night. A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Brewers shutout Cubs, 10-0, behind record-setting start from Corbin Burnes

Within any given baseball game, one may have the opportunity to see something they’ve never experienced before. Against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night, fans and players for the Milwaukee Brewers got to watch starting pitcher Corbin Burnes accomplish something that has only happened two other times in the history of Major League Baseball.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers shutout the Pirates in game 2 of a double-header, 6-0

After the shellacking the Brewers received at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates in game 1 of today’s double-header, Milwaukee was looking for a better outcome in game 2. They certainly got it. Brewers’ pitching was outstanding in this one as they shutout the Pirates 6-0. Aaron Ashby got the...
MLB101 WIXX

Brewers pitchers lead team to win over Pirates

(METRO/LEARFIELD) – The Brewers put on a pitching clinic as they allowed only four hits all afternoon in a 2-1 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Eric Lauer and five others kept the Pirates off the base paths. Brewers manager Craig Counsell talked about the job the bullpen did. And...
MLBwhbl.com

Brewers 2, Cardinals 0

ST. LOUIS, MO (WHBL) – Corbin Burnes pitched another gem as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cardinals 2-0 in St. Louis on Tuesday night. The Milwaukee ace grabbed his eighth win of the season, giving up just two hits in six scoreless innings, and has now thrown fifteen consecutive innings without allowing a run.
MLBPosted by
FOX2Now

Brewers shutout Cards 2-0 in series opener

Corbin Burnes and three relievers shut down the Cardinals offense and the Brewers won game one of the big showdown 2-0 on Tuesday night at Busch Stadium. Milwaukee opened the scoring in the second inning on Kolten Wong’s bloop double off Cards starter Adam Wainwright that scored Rowdy Tellez. The Brewers added on when Omar Narvaez doubled to bring home Christian Yelich. Wainwright gutted through six innings, avoiding further damage. The Cardinals offense could do nothing against Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. Tommy Edman finally got the Cards first hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Redbirds collected just four hits in the game. The loss drops the Cardinals 11 games back of the first place Brewers.
MLBwtmj.com

Brewers continue tearing through the division beating Cardinals 2-0 in St.Louis

“Wasn’t quite as sharp as he was in the Chicago game, but he pitched really well.” – Craig Counsell on Corbin Burnes’ performance against the Cardinals on Tuesday night. The Skipper’s assessment isn’t wrong by any means. Following up a 15 strikeout performance in your next start is something that...
MLBseehafernews.com

Dominant Burnes Pitches Brewers To 2-0 Win At St. Louis

Right-hander Corbin Burnes was dominant Tuesday in St. Louis, holding the Cardinals with no hits into the fifth inning and combining with the bullpen on a shutout. The 2-0 Milwaukee victory ended the Cardinals’ six-game winning streak. The Brewers now lead the N-L Central Division standings by 8.5 games over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy