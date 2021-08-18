Cancel
Law

Labor Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Genesis Private Security and Atlas Private Security Alleging Failure to Timely Pay Wages

 7 days ago

ALAMEDA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Genesis Private Security, Inc. ("Genesis Private Security") and Atlas Private Security, Inc. ("Atlas Private Security") for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The class action lawsuit, Case No. RG21105476, is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.

Law
Politics
Indiana State

Law Firm Partner Can Challenge Alleged Force-Out in State Court

An attorney who says her law firm partnership tried to force her out can press her claims in state court after a Louisiana federal judge determined that the dispute wasn’t governed by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Erica Hyla’s lawsuit against Bezou Law Firm hinges on whether the...
Morehead, KY

Law firms investigating AppHarvest for potential securities violations

Two law firms have announced they are investigating Morehead-based company AppHarvest for potential federal securities law violations. A press release from firm Bragar Eagel & Squire Thursday says they are also investigating if the company engaged in unlawful business practices. The move comes after the company reported a $32-million net loss in the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. Stock prices dove 20.55% after the loss was made public. AppHarvest has also scaled back its sales goals for the year. Original estimates were between $20mil-$25mil…now they are between $7mil-$9-mil. Yahoo! Finance posted a similar release from firm Block & Leviton, saying they are investigating potential violations as well.
Arizona State

Lawsuit filed against new Arizona laws, including school mask mandates

(The Center Square) – A coalition of Arizona education groups, teachers, and parents filed a lawsuit against several provisions of the Fiscal Year 2022 state budget, particularly the law prohibiting school mask mandates. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court argued against the practice of adding policy legislation...
Law

Labor Law Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Cerida Investment Corp. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Accurate Wages

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Cerida Investment Corp., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Cerida Investment Corp. is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court, Case No. 21CV384529. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
Reuters

Recruiter lawsuit says law firm shared merger intel with Major Lindsey

A South Dakota-based adviser on law firm combinations and expansion is accusing Robinson+Cole of taking its recommendations for potential merger targets to a larger rival, legal recruiter Major, Lindsey & Africa. The Sweetbridge Group claims Robinson+Cole, a 200-lawyer firm based in Hartford, Connecticut, breached its contract when it shared with...
Large Law Firms Inherit Attorneys From Dissolving Employment Law Firm

After struggling to bring up the next generation of firm leaders, an employment law boutique in Boston is closing, and its partners are taking their work to two larger firms. Armstrong Teasdale has added five Boston-based employment lawyers Monday now that their former firm, employment boutique Bello Welsh, is set to dissolve after 18 years. Meanwhile, Bello Welsh co-founder Ken Bello has joined Barclay Damon in Boston, effective Monday.
TheStreet

VIEW CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against View, Inc. F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California captioned Mehedi v. View, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-6374) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II") securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
Michigan redistricting group hires law firm with GOP ties over objections

LANSING— The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has hired a law firm that drew heat for being connected to Republicans and defending political maps that courts have determined were gerrymandered. The 13-member panel on Thursday hired attorney E. Mark Braden and the Washington-based law firm BakerHostetler as its litigation counsel...
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages View, Inc. (VIEW) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VIEW. Contact An Attorney Now: VIEW@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. View, Inc. (VIEW) Investigation:
Judge Rules Gig Worker Law Proposition 22 Is Unconstitutional

A California judge has ruled that Proposition 22 violates the state's constitution. Under the less-than-a-year-old measure, gig-economy app companies like Uber and DoorDash could classify their workers as independent contractors rather than employees as they would otherwise be considered. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch made the ruling, arguing...
Vice

Prop 22 Was Declared Unconstitutional, and It's Just the Beginning

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. On Friday, California Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22—the ballot measure written by Uber, Lyft, Doordash, and Instacart to deny drivers and couriers the benefits and protections of employee classification—was unenforceable and unconstitutional despite the deep-pocketed campaign’s victory in November.
California Judge Rules Against Uber, Lyft on Gig Worker Law

A California judge set aside a statewide proposition exempting drivers working for companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from the state’s “gig workers” law, which requires employers to provide all employees with benefits, including health care and vacations. The ruling, in a case filed earlier this year by the...
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Ardelyx, Inc. And Certain Officers - ARDX

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx, Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (ARDX) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Oakland Division, and docketed under 21-cv-06228. Plaintiff brings this federal securities class action under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").
California Judge Renders Gig Worker Law Unenforceable

Margot Roosevelt and Suhauna Hussain report on a decision that reopens the debate on the gig economy in California and could have lasting repercussions as ride-hailing companies seek to fight regulation in other states. Last Friday, "a state Superior Court judge invalidated a 2020 ballot proposition that allowed Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart and other app-based businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors."
To Mandate Vaccines or Not? Midsize Law Firms Run the Gamut

Midsize firms are split on whether to mandate vaccines, although many are reconsidering their return to office plans in light of the rapid spread of the delta variant and shifting Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance. “We were getting there, almost there. People were getting vaccinated, the CDC said people...
New law firm in Wallace

WALLACE — Those seeking legal help now have another option as Schwartz Law has set up shop in downtown Wallace. Attorney Chris Schwartz already is a familiar face in the Shoshone County legal scene, but with the number of available local practices dwindling down, Schwartz saw an opportunity to branch out and open another office in the area.
David Boehrer Law Firm | 8/17/21

The rules for Crosswalk safety in Clark County. This Trusted Advisor Legal Tip Is Paid For By The David Boehrer Law Firm. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TheStreet

DLA Piper Recognized As A Top Law Firm For M&A, Named A Powerhouse Firm For Cross-border Deals By BTI Consulting Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that it was recognized as a top law firm for M&A in BTI Consulting Group's BTI M&A Outlook 2022: A Whole New World of M&A report and was named a "Powerhouse" - the highest rating in the report, representing the top 1 percent of all law firms - in the report's list of Law Firms Best at Cross-Border Deals.
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline In First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - YMM

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO") of the important September 10, 2021 lead plaintiff deadlinein the securities class action first filed by the firm.

