ISU OFFENSIVE LINE: Unit has more experience than it might appear on surface

If you recall — it’s been a long time after all — during the 2019 Indiana State football season, one of the biggest strengths of the team going into that season was the extreme experience the offensive line had.

ISU started five seniors in its first two games of the 2019 season before injuries began to take a toll. By seasons’ end? Only three of those seniors were still starting, and one of them did not play every game from start to finish.

While the injuries in 2019 hurt the Sycamores at the time, the benefit of the playing time that some of the reserves gained could pay dividends in the present.

“We’ve got some guys who can play and I think we’re deeper than we’ve ever been,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said.

First, one of the seniors that sat out 2019 as a medical redshirt is back. Isaiah “Big Tuna” Edwards should be back at left guard where he started before he injured his ankle. Edwards is one of the leaders on the team overall and his return is a welcome development.

ISU also gets back the player who spelled Edwards in 2019 when he got hurt — Jose Vazquez IV. He started eight games and drew praise from the coaching staff for battling ahead of his expected time. He gained the respect to be a depended-upon player this season.

“It was really valuable for me to get live game reps in 2019. Practice is practice, but getting thrown into the game made me more confident. I play fast, I play physical,” Vazquez said.

Two other returning Sycamores also started to spell injuries at the time. Terre Haute native Carter Herrin made two starts at left tackle and that position should be his going forward. Frederik Fabricius made five starts at right tackle, though he may play at guard in 2021. The right tackle starter who might emerge from the roster is 6-foot-8 Joel Stevens. He played one game in 2019

“We’re young at tackle, but I’ve been really pleased with Carter and Joel Stevens and we have good backups there,” Mallory mentioned.

There are other Sycamores who have played too and who should contribute in 2021. The center should be Alvin Clemons, a senior who has played six career games over a long career that dates back to 2016. Clemons started twice in 2019 as an extra tight end in ISU’s wildcat set it was running at the time.

“He’s had a really good camp and I’m pleased with how he’s taken a leadership role. He’s played, though he hasn’t played a lot,” Mallory said.

Past those players are several transfers who could make an impact. Keagan Trost, a 6-foot-6 transfer from Morgan State, is in the mix to start at right tackle and he can also play guard. Adeeb Jaouni, a transfer from Dixie State, is also in the right tackle mix.

Alex Kirton, who played in the 2021 spring season for Tennessee-Martin, made a couple of starts for the Skyhawks at right guard. San Diego State transfer Jalen Booth has been lining up at guard, especially with Edwards missing some practices with minor injuries.

The classic question among an offensive line is how do they create their own chemistry to get on the same page?

“Interior-wise, we have good leadership with Alvin, Tuna and Jose. That’s where it starts, but the cohesiveness has been good through camp,” Mallory said.

Vazquez thinks the time ISU has put in without a spring season has helped the players establish timing and rapport.

“Not playing all last year? We jelled together without having too much experience. Having fall ball and spring ball has made us confident and got us moving faster [during preseason camp],” Vazquez said.

Among the freshmen on the roster is Terre Haute native Griffin Comer, who is a true freshman, but who has spent over a year with the Sycamores after the 2020 COVID-19 non-season.

ISU offensive line

• Proven contributors — C Alvin Clemons (6-2, 310, Sr.), LG Isaiah Edwards (6-7, 340, Sr.), G-T Frederik Fabricius (6-6, 305, Jr.), LT Carter Herrin (6-7, 315, So.), RG Jose Vazquez IV (6-3, 335, So.),

• New — G Jalen Booth (6-4, 375, Sr., transfer from San Diego State), RT Adeeb Jaouni (6-4, 295, Jr., Dixie State transfer), G Alex Kirton (6-1, 310, So., UT-Martin transfer), T Keagan Trost (6-6, 310, RFr., transfer from Morgan State), T Josh Weichel (6-6, 305, Jr.).

• Other contributors — C Jackson Byrne (6-2, 310, Jr.), G Garrett Hickman (6-1, 300, RFr.), RT Joel Stevens (6-8, 305, RFr.).

• True freshmen — G Loic Amouzouvi (6-2, 290, Fr.), G Griffin Comer (6-2, 305, Fr.), T Spencer Schneider (6-5, 285, Fr.), T Tate Parker (6-5, 280, Fr.),

• Position coach — Michael Switzer.