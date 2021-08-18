Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What's the difference between probiotics and prebiotics?

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: Please explain the difference between probiotics and prebiotics? I know they are both helpful for the digestive system, but I'm not sure why. -- A.B. ANSWER: Prebiotics are nondigestible food ingredients, such as fiber, that promote the growth of beneficial microorganisms in the intestines. Probiotics are the healthy organisms themselves, such as Lactobacillus and others. The proposed benefits include treatment and prevention of allergic disease, treatment of several intestinal diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease and infectious diarrhea, and alleviating symptoms of depression. However, the purported benefits of prebiotics and probiotics have not been proven to the point of consensus among experts.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probiotics#Vitamin D#Bacteria#Testosterone#Digestive System#Prebiotics#Lactobacillus#Risendronate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Nutritionfooddive.com

The trends of functional foods and how probiotics can be the ultimate wellness solution

Over the last two years, we have seen consumer interest in functional foods steadily increase. The COVID-19 pandemic has only added fuel to that flame with people seeking out products with multiple health benefits — immunity support and overall wellness being at the top of the list. According to a 2021 Ipsos/NZMP Consumer Research study, 88% of American consumers feel that it's important to manage their health now to prevent experiencing health issues later. While probiotics have been at the forefront of the functional space for several years to address digestive health, scientists are learning more about how probiotics are a solution for our overall wellness and mental health. NZMP's probiotic strains, LactoB HN001™ and BifidoB HN019™, offer clinically proven supplement solutions and are ready to be applied to desirable food and drink options for consumers.
Healtharcamax.com

Brain food: What to eat to protect your memory

When it comes to memory power and concentration, food choices can make a difference. Let’s examine some of the smartest foods for your noggin. Unsaturated fats. Is the right fat where it’s at when it comes to brain food? Unsaturated fats (considered healthier fats) may help protect and preserve your memory. Diets that contain plenty of healthy, unsaturated fats have been linked to lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment.
Healthtucson.com

Collagen and biotin supplements beneficial? Here's what to know

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I've read that collagen and biotin are good for the body. What are these supplements, and are they beneficial?. ANSWER: Collagen and biotin supplements appear to be getting attention in the media for promoting healthy aging, along with joint and bone health. However, it is important to understand what collagen and biotin are and what research is available to support these claims.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

Weight Loss: One Supplement That Can Reduce Belly Fat

Belly fat is the fat that surrounds the vital organs, deep in the belly. Foods containing fibre, like fruit and vegetables, can help to reduce weight and belly fat, research finds. Supplementation with psyllium, which is full of fibre and available as a supplement, can also reduce belly fat. Adding...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Ugly Side Effects of Too Many Vitamins

Most of us learn pretty early—whether it's via an ice cream headache or pizza-party hangover—that it is indeed possible to get too much of a good thing. Unfortunately, as health-conscious adults, many of us are slow to realize the same lesson still applies. When it comes to vitamins and supplements, more doesn't mean better. Taking too many vitamins can have unpleasant or serious side effects, and some vitamins shouldn't be taken in supplement form at all. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

This Little-Known Mineral Keeps Bones Strong, Controls Blood Sugar, and Lowers Diabetes Risk

A diet packed with vitamins and minerals is a major key to staying healthy, but most of us never think about an important nutrient called manganese. Benefits of manganese include improving bone health, reducing inflammation to lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, and balancing our blood sugar. Luckily, it’s found in many common foods and supplements that can do wonders for our body!
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Top 12 Potassium-Rich Foods that Reduce Blood Pressure

Today, we’ll look at the top potassium-rich foods that reduce blood pressure. Do you experience strong heart palpitations, or a severe headache after eating something high in salt? The reason you get these symptoms is because you have too much sodium and too little potassium in your body. This imbalance causes your blood vessels to stiffen and narrow, restricting blood flow, and can lead to high blood pressure.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

What Taking a Vitamin Every Day Does to Your Body

When it comes to our health, just about everyone is looking for an extra boost—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. That desire has helped vitamins and supplements grow into a $150 billion worldwide industry. If you're considering taking a daily vitamin—or are taking one now—it's important to know there are clear things vitamins can and can't do, as indicated by decades of research. And if you take them the wrong way, they can be harmful. Read on to find out what taking a daily vitamin does to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect Coffee Has on Your Muscles, New Study Says

If you love it when science confirms that your favorite things are actually good for you, then here's one more winner to add to the list: A new study by orthopedics and physiology researchers has revealed that coffee may help maintain strong muscles (and therefore greater mobility) as you age.
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Lose Weight, Lower Blood Sugar, and Reduce Cholesterol With This $10 Supplement

Getting the right vitamins and minerals in one’s diet is extremely important — especially if you’re trying to manage your weight, or have a metabolic health condition like diabetes or high cholesterol. But we get it, eating enough of certain nutrients can be extremely difficult. Luckily, supplements like konjac can give us the nutritional boost we need to live a long, healthy life.
Fitnessfoodmatters.com

The Powerful Benefits of an Anti-Inflammatory Diet

What exactly is inflammation, and how do the foods we eat play a role in it?. In this episode with Ocean Robbins, our conversation centers around an anti-inflammatory diet, the overwhelming health benefits of this lifestyle, and the top foods to eat to support it. Ocean explores the key factors that contribute to inflammation and, if left unaddressed, the long-term implications of chronic cases.
Healthbelmarrahealth.com

These Anti-Inflammatory Foods May Offer Pain Relief

When your wrist gets sore, you don’t automatically think of food as a treatment. And maybe it’s not necessarily one, either. But it might be a preventative tool. Managing inflammation is one of the ways to treat or prevent pain. Your diet plays a major role in inflammation in the body, and although eating a piece of fish or handful of blueberries might not diminish the pain after banging your wrist on the counter, they might help prevent painful arthritic flare-ups.
Nutritionbelmarrahealth.com

Why You Need Fiber for a Healthy Gut

I don’t like the idea of ranking nutrients and saying a person needs this or that. I will, however, say this: everyone should be focusing on fiber. Since fiber isn’t a nutrient per se, it works. Fiber is associated with a host of health benefits. It can reduce LDL cholesterol...
HealthPosted by
Parade

More Than Just Good for the Gut! Here Are the Top Health Benefits of Fermented Foods

If you’ve strolled through the digestive health section of your local pharmacy lately, you’ve likely noticed a dizzying array of probiotic supplements. But rather than popping a pill, pay attention to your plate instead. Foods that undergo fermentation are a natural source of good gut bacteria (AKA our gut flora or microbiome). Research has found lots of links between our guts and the rest of our bodies. Belly up to some of the potential health benefits of fermented foods—some you may already include in your gut-healthy diet.
RecipesMindBodyGreen

Can You Really Bake Collagen? Our In-House Nutritionist Spills The Science

In our humble opinion, there’s no better way to elevate your daily recipes than with a couple scoops of collagen powder. But don’t just take our word for it: Studies have shown that taking collagen peptides will support skin elasticity and hydration levels and promote youthful texture.*. Collagen supplements (our...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...

Comments / 0

Community Policy