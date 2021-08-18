Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Ask Amy: Spouse worries about husband’s drinking

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Amy: I have been married for 45 years to a man who has a severe drinking problem. It wasn't this way in the beginning, but over the years his drinking has progressed into alcoholism. I have tried to help him in every way I know. He went to rehab...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 10

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Visit from boyfriend’s mom comes with uncertainty

My wonderful boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year and a half. We have lived together almost since Day One. This is the second major relationship for both of us. (He is divorced). He’s planning a trip back home to visit family and take care of some business deals. I will not be going with him on this trip. When he returns, his mother will be coming with him. The issue is, there’s no definite return date for her. She overstayed her welcome in the past (before we were together) and turned a two-week stay into seven months.
Facebooktelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Saying ‘no’ to pushy house guests is seasonal

Dear Amy: How does one gently say “no” to an acquaintance who calls and wants to visit my area and stay in my home?. They have visited in the past and I am accommodating, but I have kept my actual feelings quiet, so they will be surprised when I say “no.”
Family Relationshipstelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret, resentment

Dear Amy: Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly “intact” family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
Relationship AdviceSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Ask Aunty Pam: Hubby wants to let ex-wife move in

Dear Aunty Pam: I am hoping you will side with me on this one. My husband is wanting to let his ex-wife move in with us ‘for a little while’ to help her get back on her feet. “Sue” is the mother of his two children and has joint custody. She recently got fired from her job, AGAIN, and my husband thinks it will be best for the children because Sue is in danger of being evicted because she hasn’t been paying her rent on time.
Home & Gardenarcamax.com

Ask Amy: Homeowner confesses to out-of-control messes

Dear Amy: My big old house is pretty much a mess. We bought it "as is" with the plan to completely renovate, but never did. My husband died decades ago, the kids moved on, and now I'm a widow living alone in this huge three-story house that never got fixed up.
Relationship AdviceSlate

My Late Husband Left Money for His Parents Instead of Our Son

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) When my husband died two years ago, I was surprised to find out that his parents were listed as the beneficiaries on his bank accounts. I think it was an oversight because I was the beneficiary for his 401K and life insurance. There was a substantial amount of money in those accounts. His parents have access to that money and say they want to save it for my son. I agree with that, but I’d like to have the money to put into an account that I control so that nothing can happen to it upon their death. They have another son who would likely be the executor of their estate, and he doesn’t speak to me. I’ve asked them about it, but they won’t discuss the issue. For the time being, I’ve dropped the issue, but I want to bring it up again. What would be the best way to address this?
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: Long-married couple copes with negativity

Dear Amy: My wife and I have been together for 44 years. My wonderful wife used to be generally happy and positive. Then came four years of politics, which seems to have scarred her permanently; she now worries about everything, is (at times) hypercritical, and has a decidedly pessimistic outlook. Negativity abounds.
Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she's treated

I am a woman in my 70s. I do not understand why women in their 30s think they can treat their elders with disrespect. I had two unkind mothers-in-law but I wouldn't have dreamed of being rude to them or "telling them off" because they were my elders — the mothers of my husbands, and the grandmothers of my children and grandchildren.
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
NJ.com

Can my husband’s ex still get part of his 401(k) and pension?

Q. My husband, 56, divorced his first wife in 2009. The divorce decree awarded her 50% of his 401(k) and pension. The decree stated she had six months to file a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO). He stopped adding funds to his 401(k) when they initially separated, which was two years before the divorce. It has now been 12 years and his ex-wife has never filed a QDRO. The 401(k) has since doubled in value. Does the ex still have the legal standing to file a QDRO even though it’s long past the window the court stated? If so, would she be eligible for 50% of the current value or the value of the account in 2009?

Comments / 10

Community Policy