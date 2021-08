A little over a year ago, BMW revealed the iX3, a crossover that is basically the electric version of the X3. It's not a cheap vehicle, but the pricing doesn't really matter to us in America as BMW says there's no demand for such a vehicle in the US and won't be bringing it in. As a pretty new vehicle, we were surprised to see spy shots that revealed a facelift was imminent, less than six months on from its reveal. We've since seen leaked images showing what the new model would look like, but now BMW has revealed the updated model with styling that brings it line with other recent X-badged crossovers and SUVs.