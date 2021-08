When the Red Sox lost four out of five going into the All-Star Break, it was no sweat. They were first in the AL East and slumps happen in baseball all the time. When they lost 11 out of 14 between July 28 and Aug. 10, going from up 2.5 to down 5.0 games in the AL East standings, it looked pretty bad. But hey, it's a long season and the Red Sox still had every opportunity to right the ship.