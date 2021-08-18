The Defeated, review: a grimly gripping thriller set in the ruins of post-war Berlin

I read in an article that T.S. Eliot, one of the greatest poets of the 20th century, appreciated hardboiled fiction for its capacity to convey intensity of sentiment and human experience within strict formal designs — a quality, he said, that may just as well apply to literary fiction or poetry. I find his observation also applies perfectly to genre cinema. Our great masters have shown that in a Western, a noir or a thriller, they could push characters through the canon of these adventures and into the deepest landscapes of the soul. There is something so satisfying about finding a relatable human conundrum while enjoying an entertaining story. It catches you off guard: as the journey takes you to faraway places, what are your deepest feelings doing? With this in mind, I set out on a six-year journey to make Beckett, a dramatic thriller about an American tourist in northern Greece who finds himself hunted by strangers across the crisis-stricken country.
