The Defeated, review: a grimly gripping thriller set in the ruins of post-war Berlin

By Ed Power
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBombed-out Berlin in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War provides the grim, gripping backdrop to The Defeated (Netflix). This brutally efficient whodunnit is set in a city where nearly everyone is guilty of something – whether that be a Nazi past in the case of the Germans or rape, indiscriminate violence and looting on the part of many of the Allied occupiers.

