Avery County, NC

Flash Flood Watch issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 00:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Beware of the dangers of flooding at night. Do not attempt to cross flooded streams. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey RAINFALL WINDING DOWN ACROSS THE REGION FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * a portion of western North Carolina, including the following areas, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Graham, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Swain, Transylvania, and Yancey. * until 8 AM EDT this morning * Rain continues to move out to the northeast late tonight as the remnants of Fred move away. Flooding will continue across parts of the mountains and foothills of North Carolina as runoff moves down through creeks and into the main stem rivers. * Please continue to heed all road closures where they are posted. Additional flooding may occur as some creeks and rivers continue to rise toward flood stage through daybreak Wednesday.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

