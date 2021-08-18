Global Endodontics Treatments Market 2020: What are the important growth factors?

Tip location devices or systems are widely used for positioning catheters in the vascular systems. Generally these systems are used during peripherally inserted central catheterization procedures, however, there are chance for the malposition in the chronically sick patients. However, the technological advancements has resulted in the innovation of tip locators that uses technologies such as fluoroscopy and ECG to place catheters. The fluoroscopy is an expensive technique for the procedure there ECG is widely used. The ECG technique is used in the combination of electro‐magnetic system to guide positioning in the superior vena cava, and then intra‐cavity ECG to guide positioning at the cavo‐atrial junction.