Flash Flood Watch issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 11:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; South Central Pinal County including Eloy, Picacho Peak State Park; Southeast Pinal County including Kearny, Mammoth, Oracle; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper Gila River Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * Until 8 PM MST this evening. * A storm system moving southwest to northeast from Sonora Mexico will produce showers and thunderstorms this morning into this afternoon before ending this evening. Multiple rounds of showers and storms could lead to localized areas of 1 to 3 inches of rain. * Locally heavy rainfall combined with a saturated ground will likely result in flash flooding of washes, small streams, and poor drainage areas. Burn scars from past and more recent wildfires will be especially prone to flash flooding and debris flow. Flash flooding may also lead to significant mainstem river rises through Wednesday evening. This may result in some washes and rivers reaching flood stage.alerts.weather.gov
