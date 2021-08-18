Cancel
Bath County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Bath, Elliott, Menifee, Morgan, Rowan, Wolfe by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 00:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bath; Elliott; Menifee; Morgan; Rowan; Wolfe The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Bath County in east central Kentucky Southwestern Elliott County in east central Kentucky Eastern Menifee County in east central Kentucky Southern Rowan County in east central Kentucky Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky Northeastern Wolfe County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 630 AM EDT. * At 1236 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Morehead, West Liberty, Henry, Lewis, Wellington, Kellacey, Zag, Twentysix, Dehart, Omer, Yocum, Ebon, Woodsbend, Blaze, Paragon, New Cummer, Leisure, Dan, Pekin and Licking River. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

