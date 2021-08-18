Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Floyd County, KY

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Martin, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 00:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Floyd; Martin; Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Martin County in northeastern Kentucky East Central Floyd County in southeastern Kentucky Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 940 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain falling from showers. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain is estimated to have fallen during the past 24 hours across the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Elkhorn City, Forest Hills, Warfield, Raccoon, Kimper, Meta, Zebulon, Chloe, Fishtrap Lake, Phyllis, Garden Village, Sidney, Shelbiana, Canada, Varney, Piso, Marrowbone and Mcandrews. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phyllis, KY
City
Warfield, KY
City
Elkhorn City, KY
City
Forest Hills, KY
County
Pike County, KY
City
Mcandrews, KY
County
Floyd County, KY
City
Canada, KY
City
Varney, KY
City
Pikeville, KY
City
Jackson, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Sidney, KY
County
Martin County, KY
City
Martin, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Floyd Martin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
CNN

ABBA to drop first studio album in 40 years

(CNN) — ABBA has announced their first studio album in 40 years. "Voyage" is scheduled for release on November 5. The group also announced a set of virtual concerts where avatars of the band will perform at a specially built venue in London's Olympic Park to begin next May. The...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday it was investigating...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What is Apple doing with its App Store?

Over the past week or so, Apple has eased some longstanding restrictions that helped make its App Store into a big moneymaker for the company. The company has long required app developers to pay high commissions to Apple on the sales of paid apps as well as purchases of subscriptions or digital items inside their apps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy