A Jersey Guy: No. 11 Florida

This might be the highwater mark for the Gators all season. Coach Dan Mullin has only 9 starters back from last year's 9-3 team, including most of his skilled position players.

In additions play a pair of warm up games against Florida Atlantic and South Florida and then have to deal with defending national champion Alabama in their SEC opener.

A week later they get a traditional rival in Tennessee the following week.

The goo news is that the Gators won't leave the state of Florida until they travel to Kentucky on Oct. 2.

Why the high ranking?

This is still Florida, where the recruiting crops are always strong. There are stars in waiting in QB Emory Jones and wide receivers such as Jacob Copeland and Xzavier Henderson.

Still, there is danger everywhere in the SEC East, with Georgia as well as Kentucky and Missouri, a pair of hungry programs ready to nibble some Gator meat.

With all that in mind, Gator fans are hoping the Gators are no worse than 6-1 going into the annual showdown with Georgia on Oct. 30th.

If that happens, anything is possible, including a spot in the Top 10.