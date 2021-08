XAU/USD has slipped below $1,800 as market excitement has faded. The Confluence Detector is showing resistance lines are stronger than support lines. Is that all folks? Gold has dropped below the psychologically significant $1,800 level after floating above it for only a handful of sessions. XAU/USD has been edging lower alongside the drop in market enthusiasm. Investors cheered signs that the Federal Reserve would refrain from tapering its bond-buying scheme. However, after several days of stock gains, some decided to take profits and XAU/USD lost its momentum.