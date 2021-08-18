Cancel
Punta Gorda, FL

Local criminals target campers in latest stealing spree

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fl. (WBBH) — Criminal in both Charlotte and Lee counties stole two campers in the last week that are nearly identical to one another.

John Shoemaker of Cape Coral was heartbroken when he went to cut the grass at his rural Punta Gorda property where he stores his newly purchased camper.

Thieves went the extra mile to steal his camper. They cut the lock and chain on the gate, blatantly ignoring the no trespassing sign.

Shoemaker said they dragged the camper out from deep inside the woods, which he calls his family’s happy place.

“I was expecting to go up there to see that somebody had vandalized it,” he said. “When I saw that it wasn’t there, my heart just sunk.”

His 2014 Jayco Flight Swift camper was stolen right from under its cover.

In Lehigh Acres, the same make and model tow-behind camper was snatched from a driveway.

“It doesn’t surprise me the least,” said Zack Adams, the sales manager at RV One Superstore in Fort Myers. “Jayco’s are known for their quality.”

Their lightweight and versatility makes it easy for you to haul, but even easier for crooks to get away with.

“They can pretty much hook up and go with anything that has a receiver hitch on it,” said Adams.

Shoemaker didn’t have insurance on his camper, but it’s not the dollar amount that really bothers this father.

“My son was just absolutely devastated,” he said. “He’s finally old enough to enjoy doing stuff with his dad and my wife and it’s all gone now.”

That’s why he’s opening his wallet to offer a $1,000 reward.

“That’s as much money I can come up with, but I will gladly give anybody a $1,000 that gives me information that leads to the recovery of the camper.”

If you know anything about either stolen camper, you’re asked to call SWFL CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

