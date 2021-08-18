Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

OPINION: Wear what you want this semester

By Emily Cooney, Staff Columnist
Technician Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all learned a lot over the last year as students of online classes. Many of our priorities shifted as we found ourselves with entirely different routines than we’re used to. One thing we no longer had to worry about was putting outfits together every day to go to campus as we only had to dress from our shoulders up for Zoom. However, the thought of being back on campus for in-person learning can create some concern among students to keep up with all the latest fashion trends that have developed since the pandemic started.

www.technicianonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Skinny Jeans#You Want This#New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
Well+Good

This Maxi Dress Is the Perfect Summer-To-Fall Transition Outfit—And It’s Just $30

Truth be told, maxi dresses are a tricky style to pull off. But when you find the right one, it's an effortless look you'll want to wear again and again. In my experience, the chances of finding a well-fitted maxi dress that I have to have are few and far between. When I stumbled upon this Lovestitch maxi dress at Nordstrom Rack, I couldn't be more excited or intrigued. I thought, Could this be the one?
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
Appareltheeverygirl.com

What to Wear When You’re Sweating Before You Even Leave the House

We’ve all been there: We’re excited for a day out and have our outfit planned out to a T. We go to get ready, and sometime in the chaos of putting a bra on or using a heat tool on our hair, we find ourselves absolutely dripping in sweat—and we haven’t even left the house yet. This is the difficult part about navigating summer clothes.
ApparelPosted by
SPY

The Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men You’ll Actually Want to Wear

As the world waxes and wanes with the idea of going back to normal, we’ve been sprinkled with formal-ish settings like on and off days in the office and one-off weddings folks pushed from 2020 to 2021. While fashion has really toned down in the past couple of years in terms of formality, we’re still keeping our best dress shoes on deck in case we need them for situations like the ones mentioned earlier. But, when dressing up no matter the occasion, you don’t want to be in pain. That’s why we believe that the best dress shoes for men...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Meet Parchie—The New Kids Watch Line You’ll Want to Wear Too

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After more than a decade in the watch industry, Cara Barrett knows a thing or two about timepieces. Launching her new children’s watch brand, Parchie, was a no-brainer. Named after Barrett’s childhood imaginary friend (seriously!), Parchie is a collection of fun, bright, sleek dive watches designed for kids and adults alike.
Public HealthTechnician Online

OPINION: Not wearing your mask in class? Gross.

As the second week of classes starts, there's a lot to unpack about our community. We are in person, but we have only seen half the faces of our professors — and the eyes and some noses of our peers. In fact, it seems like after a year and a half of wearing masks, there is still some miscommunication on how to properly wear your mask.
Apparellaguestlist.com

Casual Wear: How To Add A Spark To Your Everyday Outfits

While some of the most popular fashion trends remain true classics that you can wear at all times, it doesn’t mean you can spruce them up by adding your personal touch. In fact, even the most basic everyday outfit can become a stylish ensemble with just a few simple tricks. Whether it’s adding a new pair of shoes or a trendy necklace, sometimes the smallest bit of change can make a huge difference. Here is what you can do to give your casual look that new spark so you can enjoy them again.
Designers & CollectionsKTEN.com

Wardrobe Essentials For 2021 And Beyond

Originally Posted On: Wardrobe Essentials For 2021 And Beyond | Fashion Week Online®. If you read a lot of fashion blogs, glossy magazines or have a general interest in the world of fashion you will have no doubt of heard of the phrase ‘capsule wardrobe’. It effectively came to life in response to the explosion of fast fashion.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

These 11 Fashion Trends Will Rule Fall 2021

Summer isn’t quite over yet, but we’re already looking ahead to the season of cozy cashmere, plaid skirts and pumpkin spice everything. Last fall we were more than happy to wrap ourselves in sweatpants and fancy PJs while working from home, but this year we’re eager to put together outfits that are a bit more fashion forward as we slowly start incorporating more restaurant visits, office days and hangouts with friends into our schedule. Here you’ll find the top 11 fall fashion trends for fall 2021 to start shopping (and wearing) right this very second. From the return of Rachel Green as style icon to Doug Funnie’s signature piece to comfortable heels you can actually walk in, here’s everything you’ll want to add to cart for fall.
Weight LossThrive Global

Unpopular Opinion: you can love yourself and still want to lose weight.

You can love yourself and still want to change. These two things can exist at the same time. You know the movie The Perks of Being A Wallflower? When Charlie says towards the end of the movie, that he’s sad and happy at the same time, and he’s still trying to understand how that could be. I remember it being the first time I truly understood that those two emotions could exist at the same exact moment(s). That being both happy and sad was a completely normal part of the human experience.
Apparel585mag.com

Wearing the pants

After several tumultuous months of wearing nap dresses and hoodies, it’s time to upgrade those in-the-house looks for party-ready going-out outfits. Whether you’re receiving an influx of dinner invitations or reuniting with friends at Café Sasso on Park Ave for a girls’ night out, having a playful blouse on hand will ensure you look and feel your best for every celebratory outing. Plus, it means you’ll also be wearing pants! Remember pants?
ApparelPosted by
SPY

The Best Pairs of Dad Jeans That Will Make You Look Like a Dad… But Cooler

Chances are, if you’re reading this, you’ve noticed the popularity of the “dad jeans” trend. For years, young women have donned their mom’s old jeans — or at least jeans designed to look like them — that feature a generous inseam with a high waist and gave them the appropriate name, “mom jeans.” Naturally, men hopped on the trend and started sporting their dad’s old, rugged jeans. With trends like dad hats, dad shoes even dad colognes riling up the vintage aesthetic, dad jeans have become a certified fashion trend that won’t be going away any time soon. As we move away...
Apparelcoveteur.com

3 Fresh Ways to Style Fall’s Favorite Fashion Item

In my personal opinion, jacket weather is the best time to get dressed. You aren't restricted to overbearing coats and puffers, but you have the capability to layer without overheating. And that's what transitional dressing is all about, the ability to put on and take off layers as the temperature fluctuates throughout the day. The key piece here: jackets. Less bulky than a coat but slightly warmer than a simple long-sleeve top, the jacket is a stylish add-on that's not only practical but can elevate any look style-wise. Trench coats, denim jackets, leather moto styles, quilted versions, blazers—the options are prolific. In case you needed a few ideas in terms of styling, we've recreated three jacket-based ensembles for you to shop below.
Apparelinputmag.com

‘Funny’ and unreal: How blue-collar workers feel about workwear as fashion

Carhartt, Dickies, and Wranglers used to be the attire of craftsmen and manual laborers. Now those brands line the walls of Urban Outfitters. For decades, utility-focused workwear has been appreciated for fashion over function. In the ‘90s, overalls and coat chores were worn by hip-hop legends like The Fugees and Tupac, while queer communities embraced workwear for its baggy, androgynous look. The ‘00s saw skaters and cholo culture take over the trend next, often mixing boxy labor-like pieces with wifebeaters and low-top sneakers.
PetsByrdie

Crocodile Print Is the Wild Nail Trend Coming for Your Next Mani

If you thought there was no way to top the cow print, allow us to introduce you to the new pattern that will soon be everywhere: croc print. This trend is already taking over social media—and our next manicure appointment. Inspired by the crocodile's unique scales in the wild (and chic faux-croc shoes and handbags), this trend has appeared in every shade outside of the animal’s standard grayish-green tone.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the Boot Trend That's Due For a Comeback

There are some shoe trends that become very popular, peak, then go away for a decade or more. Others only fade away for a few seasons before making a comeback as big as before—if not even bigger. Time will tell if the comeback we're referring to here will eclipse the cowboy boot craze of 2018 but so far, there's evidence that proves they'll be everywhere again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy