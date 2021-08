(Anita) CAM finished as the runner-up in the Rolling Valley Conference volleyball standings a year ago. The Cougars were one game back of RVC champ Coon Rapids-Bayard. They’ll be looking to compete towards the top once again. Coach Jenna Maiers says, “From what I remember from last year coming back in our conference Boyer Valley has a pretty strong team. I think they are going to see a lot of good play this year. Woodbine has a pretty decent middle that could give us some trouble. We are really hoping to be at the top of the conference.”