Malaysia king says new PM must swiftly seek confidence vote

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): In the next few days, Malaysia will see the swearing in of its ninth prime minister (PM) and a few days or maybe weeks later a whole new cabinet of ministers will be sworn in too. They will have a good honeymoon because during this period the pandemic will subside; it has to, given our world-beating rate of vaccinations and the number of people already infected. Then the new government will start facing up to business as usual of governing Malaysia. Will they prove materially different to past governments? Or will they be substantially just as frustrating for the rakyat? If so, Malaysians will turn to GE15 and hope that it will bring us the good government we desperately need. But what are the chances of that given the electoral system is substantially the same (even with the possible addition of the 18- to 20-year-olds)? What are the chances that we end up roughly back where we are today?