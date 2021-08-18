Cancel
Malaysia king says new PM must swiftly seek confidence vote

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king said Wednesday that the new prime minister he picks must swiftly seek a confidence vote in Parliament after a deadline for all lawmakers to submit the names of their preferred candidates to the palace passed. Based on the lawmakers’ choices, King Sultan Abdullah...

arcamax.com

Commentary: Malaysia's new leader carries old baggage

So much for a changing of the guard in Malaysia. The new governing coalition looks a lot like the one that collapsed last week amid defections, record COVID-19 cases and a diminished outlook for economic recovery. The resemblance doesn’t bode well for the durability of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's administration.
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

PM Ismail Sabri must continue with Undi18 agenda, says MBM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 23): The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, must continue with the agenda for the implementation of Undi18 — a move to lower the voting age to 18. Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) president Jufitri Johar said the implementation of Undi18 was...
Asiakdal610.com

Malaysia’s new PM takes office amid mounting health crisis

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia swore in a new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic. The appointment of Ismail Sabri, 61, restores the role to a party tainted by graft...
wcn247.com

Malaysia new PM faces tall task in uniting polarized society

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is about to be sworn in, bringing back the rule of the country’s longest-governing political party. But he faces a tall task in uniting a polarized society and reviving a slumping economy amid a worsening pandemic. Ismail was the deputy prime minister under the government of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned Monday after less than 18 months in office as infighting in his coalition cost him majority support. Ismail obtained the backing of 114 lawmakers for a slender majority that brought Muhyiddin’s alliance back to power. It also returned the premiership to Ismail’s United Malays National Organization, which had led Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957 but ousted in 2018 elections over a massive financial scandal.
kfgo.com

Malaysia’s king expected to name new PM after rulers’ meet

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah is expected to announce the appointment of the country’s new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers on Friday. The conference of royals, comprising the Southeast Asian nation’s nine sultans, including the king, will meet at 2.30 p.m. local time...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

A better Malaysia Assembly, not just a new PM, please

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): In the next few days, Malaysia will see the swearing in of its ninth prime minister (PM) and a few days or maybe weeks later a whole new cabinet of ministers will be sworn in too. They will have a good honeymoon because during this period the pandemic will subside; it has to, given our world-beating rate of vaccinations and the number of people already infected. Then the new government will start facing up to business as usual of governing Malaysia. Will they prove materially different to past governments? Or will they be substantially just as frustrating for the rakyat? If so, Malaysians will turn to GE15 and hope that it will bring us the good government we desperately need. But what are the chances of that given the electoral system is substantially the same (even with the possible addition of the 18- to 20-year-olds)? What are the chances that we end up roughly back where we are today?
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Possible candidates for new Malaysia PM

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday but agreed to stay on as a caretaker until a new government can be formed. Much remains uncertain, with no other politician holding a clear majority in the 222-member parliament. King Al-Sultan Abdullah has the power to appoint a premier on the basis of who he thinks can command a majority.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Malaysia's Muhyiddin Says Resigned After Losing Confidence of Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address on Monday that he resigned because he lost the confidence of the majority of lawmakers in parliament. Muhyiddin, who came to power in March 2020, and has been asked to stay on by the palace as...
wtaq.com

Malaysia PM at palace to meet king amid reports he will resign

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was seen entering the national palace on Monday amid reports he will tender his resignation, media reported. Muhyiddin lost his majority after months of infighting in his coalition. (Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)
US News and World Report

Malaysia's King Calls on Parties to Work Together in Search for New PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia's king asked leaders from different parties to work together to address the economic and health woes facing the country, as he began a search on Tuesday to replace Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. Muhyiddin resigned on Monday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16 with no obvious successor, deepening a long-running political...
Asiaq957.com

Malaysia PM says to seek bi-partisan support for his premiership

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday he would seek support from political parties outside the ruling coalition in a confidence motion in parliament, amid calls for him to resign. Muhyiddin said a confidence vote would allow the government to keep functioning until there was...
Politicstheedgemarkets.com

Former DPM Ismail Sabri poised to clinch premiership

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 19): Former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob moved closer on Thursday to forming the next government after securing a parliamentary majority from the same coalition that collapsed earlier this week. Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister on Monday after conceding he had...
IndiaBirmingham Star

PM says today's 'New India' is is high on self-confidence

