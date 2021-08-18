Sun snap Lynx's eight-game winning streak

For the first time since April 21, the Giants had all of their position players healthy and on the active roster, but the desired effect was not in evidence. With all its weapons available, San Francisco dropped a 4-1 game to Colorado, bringing a halt to the Giants’ season-high six-game winning streak. It was just the second win for the Rockies in nine games at Oracle Park this season, as Colorado repeatedly turned double plays to erase potential San Francisco rallies while the Giants failed to do the same.