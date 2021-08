“Pose” co-creator, showrunner and director Steven Canals knew from the beginning that his 1980s- and ’90s-set ballroom culture cable drama was going to rest firmly on the shoulders of Blanca Rodriguez (played by Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez), a young trans woman and house mother diagnosed with HIV early on in the series’ run. He also knew from the start that she would survive, while Pray Tell (Billy Porter), unfortunately, would not. But Rodriguez didn’t know how things would shake out for her character until they were well into filming the third and final season. When she found out, she was of...