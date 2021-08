Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump downplayed New York's jarring update to its data of coronavirus deaths. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was sworn into office on Tuesday following the resignation of her predecessor Andrew Cuomo, acknowledged on Wednesday that there were nearly 12,000 COVID deaths that were not counted by the Cuomo administration, going from 43,400 to 55,400, based on death certificates that were submitted to the CDC.