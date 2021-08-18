Cancel
Gold Steadies Before Fed Minutes With Powell, Dollar in Focus

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as the dollar held an advance, with investors on the sidelines before the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Bullion slipped Tuesday to snap four days of gains amid mixed U.S. economic data and lingering concerns over the global recovery as the delta coronavirus strain spreads. U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast, while production at factories strengthened by the most in four months.

