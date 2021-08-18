Cancel
CDC finds shrimp illnesses after Salmonella outbreak declared over

By News Desk
foodsafetynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta has amended its final update on the Salmonella outbreak linked to frozen cooked shrimp. The agency says since its July 21 final report, it has identified three new illnesses in the outbreak,. In that final report in July, the...

