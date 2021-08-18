Beavercreek Schools to require masks for K-6 starting today

BEAVERCREEK — Beginning today, students in Kindergarten through sixth grade at Beavercreek Schools are required to wear a mask indoors and on the bus.

The district made the announcement Tuesday after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a news conference urging schools to require mask wearing to stop the spread of the Delta variant.

“Without something to stop the virus, it will dramatically increase the number of students that have to quarantine and dramatically decrease the number of schools that can continue in person,” DeWine said.

The school stated that it will follow the same guidelines for mask exemptions as it did last year.

