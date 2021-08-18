Nightlines

Cancel
That's right, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today that he will resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment, so tune in to CNN tonight for, I don't know, a rerun of "The History of the Sitcom.". — Seth Meyers. But during his remarks he said it was best that...

Entertainmentmediaite.com

Former Cuomo Challenger Cynthia Nixon DUNKS on Cuomo: ‘Neither of Us is Governor, But I Still Have My Emmy(s)’

Actress and left-wing activist Cynthia Nixon dunked on former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter on Tuesday. “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” tweeted Nixon, who has two Emmys. She unsuccessfully challenged Cuomo in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary in the Empire State.
PoliticsDecider

Seth Meyers Blasts Andrew Cuomo For His Farewell Speech on ‘Late Night’

On Thursday’s episode of Late Night, host Seth Meyers blasted former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s farewell address following his resignation. During his August 24 speech, Cuomo claimed that although “no governor in the nation has passed more progressive measures than I have,” he was mistreated after state Attorney General Letitia James found that he had sexually harassed 11 women from within and outside the state government. Rather than facing the prospect of becoming the first New York governor to be impeached since 1913.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Spots The Weirdest Parts Of Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned on Monday after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women, but “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but spot two strange parts of the announcement. First, Cuomo isn’t leaving immediately but rather in 14 days. “Evidently he gave himself two weeks’...
New York City, NYObserver-Dispatch

Andrew Cuomo stripped of his International Emmy Award

ALBANY – Andrew Cuomo is no longer an Emmy Award winner. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences stripped Cuomo of his International Emmy Award on Tuesday, a day after the now-former New York governor resigned amid an ongoing sexual harassment scandal. Cuomo was originally awarded the 2020 International...
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Greg Gutfeld Refers to MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski as ‘That Dumb Broad’

During a discussion about former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend, the cohosts of The Five roundly criticized the media’s coverage of the event amid the surge of the Covid-19 Delta variant across the country. The discussion resulted in co-host Greg Gutfeld calling Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski “that dumb broad.”
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Meghan McCain compares chuckling Kamala Harris to Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

Meghan McCain has compared Vice President Kamala Harris to mentally ill movie villain the Joker after she laughed when asked about the deadly crisis in Afghanistan. “This may be some kind of real issue (like Joaquin phoenix in the joker),” the former host of “The View” wrote alongside a clip of the VP chuckling wildly last Friday while halting a reporter asking her about the crisis.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“To hell with his freedoms”: Arnold Schwarzenegger loses a major sponsor after calling covid-19 deniers “idiots”

American sports nutrition brand Redcon1 withdrew its sponsorship of world bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger after a series of insults and sharp comments towards those who still deny the severity of the covid-19 pandemic. During a interview On August 11, the Austro-American actor and politician called those who oppose the use...
CelebritiesThe Independent

Cynthia Nixon taunts Andrew Cuomo for losing honorary Emmy

Cynthia Nixon throws shade at exiting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his final hours in office after losing his honorary Emmy Award. The Sex and the City star tweeted about the disgraced politician before he handed over the reins to interim governor Kathy Hochul. The Hollywood actress tweeted: “The...
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle Reflects on His SNL Hosting Gigs

From facing down a pandemic to bring the show back while also weathering one of the most important presidential elections in this country's history, NBC's Saturday Night Live has more than a few "Stories from the Show" to tell about the 46th season. Thankfully, the long-running sketch comedy/music series began telling some of them this summer. In the first edition, SNL founder Lorne Michaels and the cast took viewers behind the scenes to show them how they were able to pull off the most difficult season in the show's near half-century run. This time around, its host, actor & comedian Dave Chappelle (who hosted the first show after the Joe Biden/Donald Trump election, with musical guests the Foo Fighters) on what the experience was like and how he approaches being on SNL as opposed to being on stage.

