Toledo, OH

City of Toledo approves $2.5M for improvements to Frederick Douglass center

WTOL 11
 7 days ago

The Frederick Douglass Community Association is the heart of the Junction neighborhood.

The people inside, the soul.

Now $2.5 million dollars for repairs from city council will fill its lungs to breathe new life.

"So if you ever think of a person or a loved one on life support, that means you have no control, that somebody is breathing for you," Executive Director Reggie Williams said.

Williams says that's what it's been like just keeping "The Doug" in operation while working for 8 years to get this injection of funds.

"God gives you a vision, and when he gives you a vision, he got to give you the provision, and that provision came through today," Williams said.

For Montrice Terry with the City Park League, the news brings a feeling like no other.

"Wooo! We got the money, baby!" Terry exclaimed. "YEAH!"

The Doug was his place as a kid; especially the basketball court.

Now, it can be rejuvenated for the next generation.

"I'm going to do whatever they ask me to do," Terry said. "We've needed this opportunity for some time."

For President of the Board Albert Earl Jr., it's about the smile and getting the muscles moving as soon as possible.

"If we could bring that shovel out tomorrow, I'd say let's do it," Earl Jr. said "Let's do it right now."

