As the government talks about vaccine boosters, it's time to cover the endemic reality of Covid

Following another week of surging Covid-19 infections — including early data suggesting a rise in breakthrough cases among those who are fully vaccinated — the Biden administration announced their recommendation of a booster vaccine shot in a statement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on August 18th. This announcement comes less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised receive an additional dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) took effect. Citing mounting concerns over the highly infectious Delta variant, as well as...