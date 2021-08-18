COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Storylines to look out for this high school football season

'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif13The high school football season is just two days away from preseason workouts opening up. Both Gloucester and Manchester Essex start practices on Friday with games beginning for both teams on Friday, September 10.Both the Fishermen and Hornets are in similar spots, looking to bounce back from a losing season in the "Fall 2" 2021 campaign. Here's a sneak peek at what to look out for on the gridiron this fall.