Smart's extension keeps him in Boston long term. Why?

By Kyle Gaudette Staff Writer
Gloucester Daily Times
 8 days ago

Which took the bigger future dent on Monday: the Celtics’ salary cap space for the 2022 offseason, or the backboards at the TD Garden?. Not a tough question if you ask me. A few years ago — back when the world seemed so much brighter and I was a wide-eyed youngster writing for The Eagle-Tribune — the Celtics signed Marcus Smart to a 4-year, $52 million contract. At the time, I wrote a column calling the decision, and I quote, ‘A Smart move.’

