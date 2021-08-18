Smart's extension keeps him in Boston long term. Why?
Which took the bigger future dent on Monday: the Celtics’ salary cap space for the 2022 offseason, or the backboards at the TD Garden?. Not a tough question if you ask me. A few years ago — back when the world seemed so much brighter and I was a wide-eyed youngster writing for The Eagle-Tribune — the Celtics signed Marcus Smart to a 4-year, $52 million contract. At the time, I wrote a column calling the decision, and I quote, ‘A Smart move.’www.gloucestertimes.com
Comments / 0