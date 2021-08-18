Cancel
University, FL

The Confidence Factory Hair Salon Moves to University

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Confidence Factory Hair Salon opened in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. With the pandemic looming and a shut down inevitable, Lynn selected a smaller space for the salon in the wharehouse district of Northgate business park for the first location. The salon, owned by Lynn Ouellette (aka @theconfidentcolorist on Instagram), envisioned a gender neutral, LGBTQ friendly, industrial space with soft earth tones and clean, crisp surfaces.

#Hair Stylists#Salons#The Salon#Theconfidentcolorist#Lgbtq#Srq Magazine#Modern Salon#Allure#American Salon#Beauty Launchpad Magazine#Instagram Facebook At
