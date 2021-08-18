Hot Reads — Mason maker of big plays: Golden Eagles' Lemaster 'tackling machine'

Cancel
Mason maker of big plays: Golden Eagles' Lemaster 'tackling machine'

By Matthew Sparks
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 8 days ago
Johnson Central has become synonymous with incredible size and strength along the line of scrimmage.

A few steps behind the defensive front stands a player that doesn’t share the same stature, but his impact remains just as huge, and if you ask most Golden Eagles opponents, the hits are just as large.

Mason Lemaster is listed around 6 feet tall and 171 pounds, which means he doesn’t meet the typical mold of a middle linebacker.

The senior’s performance on the field is anything but typical. Lemaster will lead a Johnson Central team that allowed just nine points a game last season.

“It does motivate me that I am undersized for that position, but it also helps me,” Lemaster said. “It allows me to make plays a lot of linebackers can’t make. I can go under the flow. I can get through holes where other linebackers can’t fit.

“It does get in the way sometimes when I’m trying to look over them,” he quipped about the big guys up front. “I jump sometimes when I take my first read because I can’t read over top of them.”

Golden Eagles assistant coach Justin Arms said Lemaster’s instincts set him apart from other players.

“Mason has always prepared through film study and practice,” Arms said. “It’s almost like having a coach on the field because of his ability to recognize formations early. He understands opposing teams’ tendencies and can communicate that to the rest of the defense. He may not stack up with the measurables (at linebacker), but at the end of the day, Mason is a football player and a very good one at that.”

Lemaster led Johnson Central with 88 tackles in a COVID-19-shortened season last year. He posted 132 tackles during the Golden Eagles’ unbeaten championship run in 2019.

“Mason’s productivity can’t be disputed,” Arms said. “He is physical. He has terrific instincts, a high football IQ and is a true student of the game.”

Lemaster grew up idolizing Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and knew he wanted to play linebacker when it was his time to shine.

Lewis brought energy and passion to the game and Lemaster wants to do the same with every snap of the football.

The senior has watched and played alongside the program’s impressive lineage of defenders, including players like Devin Johnson, Hunter McCloud and Dylan Preston in recent years.

“It definitely woke me up,” Lemaster said. “I had to go play because I was playing with the best athletes in eastern Kentucky. I had really big shoes to fill. I didn’t have a lot of time to get a grasp of the game. I just had to go out and play. It made me have to rise to their level.”

Lemaster rose to that occasion before his sophomore year. He played in 13 games as a freshman and collected 15 tackles. When one of his teammates switched to the offensive side of the ball, Lemaster stepped up and moved into the linebacker corps with McCloud.

The tandem combined for 281 tackles as Johnson Central went 15-0 and claimed its second state title at Kroger Field.

“I got used to the speed of the game more,” Lemaster said. “I started to get more playing time. Bryce Tackett was playing both ways, but they needed someone to play fullback full-time. They moved me over. Hunter McCloud and I became in sync with each other. We played really well together.”

Johnson Central had its 25-game winning streak snapped in the state semifinals last year. Franklin County halted what would have been the Golden Eagles’ sixth straight trip to the championship game.

The 20-12 setback to the Flyers has never left Lemaster’s focus during offseason preparations.

“I am getting stronger and faster,” Lemaster said. “It’s the only place where I need to improve. It’s what I did this summer. I worked out a lot and got a lot stronger.

“It was definitely very humbling,” he added about the Franklin County game. “It was the thing that was on my mind during every workout. It’s what drove me every single day.”

Lemaster collected a team-high nine tackles and a fumble recovery as a sophomore in the Class 4A title game two seasons ago.

“Mason is one of the most prolific linebackers in the history of our school,” Johnson Central coach Jim Matney said. “He is just a tackling machine.”

Johnson Central has played in 29 postseason games since 2015. The Golden Eagles will lean on that experience to return to Kroger Field. Lemaster does not want to see his final season cut short again.

“I like that my class went young (to the state championship),” Lemaster said. “It will only help if we, hopefully, get there again. We have been on that big stage before. We know the atmosphere of a big game like that. Sometimes the other team does not, and you can have the advantage. Other than my seventh-grade year, last season was the first time that I haven’t played in all 15 games.”

Lemaster is keeping his options open when he discusses playing at the next level. He said his size could be a deterrent, but keeps a positive outlook with his proven record of success and work ethic.

He hopes to wear a college jersey one day, but the senior takes great pride in the one he wears now.

“It always makes you a little nervous when you take the field,” Lemaster said. “It doesn’t matter who you are. You want to live up to those expectations. It feels amazing to wear the Johnson Central jersey. It makes you feel like somebody. Whether you are on the sideline or a four-year starter, when you wear that uniform, you feel special.”

