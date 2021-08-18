Cancel
Cullman County, AL

With COVID-19 cases increasing in schools, at what point do schools choose to temporarily close and clean?

By Josh Gauntt
wbrc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is no threshold from the Alabama Department of Education that triggers a shutdown of schools because of an outbreak. Almost 400 COVID-related absences took place in Cullman County schools on Monday. Face masks are optional there. The superintendent is pleading with the community to help curb the numbers. He says children who are sick need to stay at home and report it to the school about their exposure to COVID or a positive test.

