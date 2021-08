If you like offense, there wasn’t much for you in this game. Bailey Ober and Eli Morgan held the lineups in check. Cleveland was the first to get on the scoreboard with Daniel Johnson’s 2-run homer in the 5th inning. They added a third run in the 6th on a sacrifice fly, but it was a double play thanks to a great catch and throw by Rob Refsnyder, doubling off the runner at 1st. Ober’s final line was 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K.