Lynch Shuts Sown Astros For 7 Innings As Royals Win 3-1

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Daniel Lynch allowed one run over seven sharp innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Houston Astros 3-1. Hanser Alberto gave the Royals the lead with a two-run double in the sixth. Michael A. Taylor also drove in a run off losing pitcher Framber Valdez. Jake Brentz walked a pair in the ninth before the hard-throwing reliever struck out Chas McCormick and earned his second career save. The Royals have come from behind to beat the AL West leaders in each of the first two games of their four-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

