Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

ADAMCZYK: Wars and rumors of war

By Ed Adamczyk ngedit@niagara-gazette.com
Niagara Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a military alliance better known as NATO, was organized in 1949 by 10 European countries, the U.S. and Canada, as a united front against the Soviet Union. The USSR is gone but the bloc, now with 30 members, remains, and maintains a warning, known as Article 5 in its charter, which is a beauty of diplomacy and resolve, to wit, in part:

www.niagara-gazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumors Of War#Nato#Nato#European#The Wedding Party#The Buffalo Bills#Itunes#Apple Inc#British#Soviet#State#Taliban#Iphone#Edinkenmore Gmail Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
Public SafetyNewsweek

Waterboarded at a CIA Black Site, the 'Number One Terrorist' Gave Up a Name

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. Jordanian intelligence reported on August 24 that al Qaeda member and Palestinian national Abu Zubaydah was considering mounting attacks in the United States itself. At a time when the arrest of Zacarias Moussaoui and the search for the California duo—Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi—were going on, the new report was a major diversion.
MilitaryUSNI News

The Caspian Flotilla: Russia’s Offensive Reinvention

On the morning of 7 October 2015, 26 Russian ship-launched Kalibr cruise missiles were fired at Islamic State targets in northern Syria. While this targeted attack was nothing out of the ordinary for Russia, which has been steadily increasing its military footprint in the Middle East during the ongoing crisis in Syria, the location from which the missiles were fired was unexpected: the Caspian Sea. Since 1722, the Caspian Sea, the largest landlocked body of saltwater on earth, has hosted the Caspian Flotilla, a Russian Navy fleet command. Russia’s increasing investment in the Caspian Flotilla is a significant shift from its former role as a littoral defense force to a newly offensive fleet capable of supporting Russian operations in the Middle East and the Black Sea. This is a concerning development that increases Russia’s power projection capabilities and could prove a threat to U.S. regional allies and the U.S. Fifth and Sixth Fleets.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

War in Afghanistan by the numbers

The nearly 20-year-long U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan has claimed thousands of lives and is now ending with the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country. Here’s a look at the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, by the numbers, as America approaches its Aug. 31 deadline for finishing its military role there.
Revere, MAreverejournal.com

Revere War Hero Silvestri Reflects on Crisis in Afghanistan

As the world watches the turmoil unfold in Afghanistan, Revere’s Director of the Veterans Service Office and candidate for the Revere City Council, Marc Silvestri, reflected on the drama in the troubled Middle Eastern country. Silvestri, a Bronze Star of Value and Purple Heart recipient, served in Afghanistan in the early 2000s with the U.S. Army. As one of many who helped the people of Afghanistan rebuild and take back control of their country, Silvestri was shocked by the swift actions of the Taliban and the collapse of the country.
Worldbizmagsb.com

Alexander: The Afghanistan debacle

As we watch Afghanistan again devolve dangerously into a terrorist magnet ruled by the Taliban, we witness once again the timeless and immutable principle of history and nations that strength deters bad actors while weakness begets war. Yes, Afghanistan has been a 20-year war beginning after 9-11 and yes, the...
Militarybrctv13.com

Local Veterans React To Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan

In the past few days, the Taliban has swifty taken over the country of Afghanistan and the capital of Kabul as the United States military is pulling out after nearly two decades. Former Middle East combat veterans tell us the evacuation was completely botched. It’s created a dangerous situation for...
U.S. PoliticsFairfield Sun Times

Afghanistan Was Never an 'Endless War'

President Biden’s precipitous pullout of American forces in Afghanistan has resulted in the Taliban—enemies so evil they’re almost cartoonish—recapturing a country the size of Texas and 130% as populous. Violence has already begun and the accomplishments of the last two decades are gone. This was done to extricate America from...
Economyraleighnews.net

The economic triumph of the Afghanistan war

As America winds down its longest and most successful war, it's worth taking a moment to celebrate just how much of a triumph virtually every aspect of the Afghan conflict has been. Many long wars experience ups and downs, and a thousand years of history suggested America might fail in...
PoliticsSanta Barbara Independent

War over Berlin?

Sixty years ago, August 1961, East Germany began constructing the Berlin Wall that became the most evocative symbol of the Cold War. We did not know how things would end, but I clearly remember how the symbol began in a whirlwind. I was stationed in Germany in 1960-61, an artillery...
Jamestown, NDJamestown Sun

The Banana Wars hit home

The military of the United States has fought many wars over the years. There are well-known conflicts like the world wars and the American Civil War. There is even the “forgotten war” fought on the Korean peninsula that is still well known in American history. There are also hundreds if...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

War fever surges in Ethiopia as civil war spreads

He swept to power preaching unity and hope, struck a landmark peace deal with the longtime foe Eritrea, released thousands of political prisoners, lifted restrictions on the press and promised to overturn decades of repressive authoritarian rule. For those accomplishments, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy