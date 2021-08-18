This Condor Celebration Is Taking Virtual Wing
A virtual tour of Big Sur Condor Sanctuary, informative talks, and other happenings. An online auction will feature travel packages, more. WENDING ALONG HIGHWAY 1, through Big Sur, can offer views so sweeping that a person beholding the region's surf-spectacular vistas may question all of the other sweeping views they've ever encountered. But the sheer sweep-a-tude of what you're seeing is only made more magnificent when a large bird suddenly swoops into the frame. For the California condor is known to reside in the Pacific-close area, famous locals that are often seen dipping briefly below various cliffs before rising again in dramatic skyward sweeps.www.nbclosangeles.com
