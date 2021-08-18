Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers News: Andre Jackson Made MLB History In Debut

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was followed by Jackson, who made the most of his MLB debut by tossing four scoreless innings to help the Dodgers earn a 2-1 comeback win. Jackson allowed just two hits and collected five strikeouts but struggled with his command at times, as evidenced by the four walks he issued. The performance was one of a kind, as according to STATS, Jackson became the first player to put up such a stat line in his MLB debut.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBTrue Blue LA

Andre Jackson identified as surging prospect by MLB Pipeline

MLB Pipeline has a post going up next week to update the in-season prospect rankings. They gave a preview this week by naming the fastest rising prospects in each organization. For the Dodgers, the prospect identified was right-hander Andre Jackson. No. 22 in the Dodgers’ system prior to next week’s...
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Max Muncy, Andre Jackson help Dodgers edge Pirates

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Rookie Andre Jackson allowed just two hits over four innings in relief and Max Muncy hit a late go-ahead homer to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium. Muncy's solo shot in the bottom of the eighth...
MLBallsportstucson.com

Breaking: Former Cienega standout Andre Jackson is called up to the Dodgers

Former Cienega standout Andre Jackson was elevated form the Tulsa Drillers to the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers a couple of weeks ago and he took the next step with a spot on the 40-man roster for the Dodgers tonight. Jackson was a standout at Utah and he was taken in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Makes New Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer got a W in the courtroom today as a judge ruled in his favor regarding a restraining order being petitioned against him. But as for his baseball career, it’s going to be on hold for a while longer. According to Mike DiGiovanna of the...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Andre Ethier Wants to Rejoin Organization with Old Teammate Matt Kemp

The Dodgers have fielded many great teams over their long and illustrious history with many great players having donned the iconic uniform. One of those players was outfielder Andre Ethier. The last time he wore a Dodger uniform was in 2017, during the World Series that prevented LA from glory. Since then, he’s been around the game in a limited capacity, usually lending his thoughts to AM 570 LA Sports.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Gets 10-Game Suspension For Sticky Substance

A major point of emphasis in this year’s MLB season has been the crackdown on foreign substances used to give pitchers an advantage. Starting on June 21 of this year, umpires began checking each pitcher for potential use of illicit grip aids and other “sticky substances.”. Arizona Diamondbacks veteran Caleb...
Posted by
InsideHook

There Will Never Be Another Hitter Like Miguel Cabrera

Batting in the sixth inning on Sunday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Miguel Cabrera connected with a 1-1 pitch from lefty Steven Matz and sent it about 400 feet over the scoreboard in right center field. The blast made Cabrera, who won the Triple Crown and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Carlos Correa is officially not returning next season

Carlos Correa officially announces that this is his final season with the Houston Astros. In a recent article from The Athletic (subscription needed), the publication discussed the cheating scandal with Houston Astros‘ players, as Carlos Correa’s identifies the 2021 season as his last with the Astros. While being a fan speculation for quite sometime, Correa’s extension was met during the past offseason, leaving him a free agent come the end of the ’21 season.
NFLPosted by
Speedway Digest

NCS: NBC to Preempt Daytona Race in Four Markets, How to View If Impacted Featured

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona on Saturday, slated for a 7:00 p.m. ET. start, will present some television conflicts in four local NBC markets. A representative for NBC Sports told SpeedwayDigest.com Wednesday that it will show the race in 99% of its markets, while Washington D.C., Baltimore, Harrisburg and Roanoke/Lynchburg will have preseason NFL football coverage.
MLBazsnakepit.com

My Personal MLB History Project - FINAL Update

Look at what I've done... I've actually completed 100% of my project... here is a little history of what have done. I had already done every season from 2010-2019 already. Last spring when it was getting to the point of being no baseball I started to do 2009 (March 19,2020) and finished that on July 4,2020. So then I decided to move on to 1998, I got through May 1998 when I decided to go full tilt and do the entire missing seasons. I started the prep work for this on August 10th 2020 (typing in Schedules, Rosters, Player movement(Changing teams) for each of the 1999-2008 seasons. I started typing in my first actual game on September 5,2020 with 2,301 game days to do (including playoffs) and a total of 56,044 individual games (aka each played game counts as one for each team). I am now proud to say I have completed 100% of this project, so took me a little over 11 months to type in all the games (I originally said it would take 10-12 months, so was right in my guesstimate).
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Noah Syndergaard blasts MLB, ESPN for Mets-Dodgers time change

The Mets were already staring down a challenging schedule by virtue of facing two of the top teams in the NL West for 13 straight games, starting this past Friday. Then they got bumped up to play in front of a nationally televised audience Sunday night for another hurdle thrown their way — and at least one Met is not happy about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy