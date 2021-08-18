Dodgers News: Andre Jackson Made MLB History In Debut
He was followed by Jackson, who made the most of his MLB debut by tossing four scoreless innings to help the Dodgers earn a 2-1 comeback win. Jackson allowed just two hits and collected five strikeouts but struggled with his command at times, as evidenced by the four walks he issued. The performance was one of a kind, as according to STATS, Jackson became the first player to put up such a stat line in his MLB debut.www.dailydodgers.com
Comments / 0