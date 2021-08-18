Letter: CRT isn't racist. It's a tool to help dismantle racism.
Over the course of the last several months, I’ve watched with disbelief and dismay the evolution of the conversation in the media about critical race theory. I’m a recently retired college English professor, and for the last quarter-century I regularly introduced students to aspects of critical race theory in my courses. To hear people demonizing critical race theory and suggesting that it causes divisiveness profoundly disturbs me — because in my 25 years as an educator, I have found the opposite to be true.www.hollandsentinel.com
Comments / 0