Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about CoVid-19, the economy and the way forward

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Due to the increase of Covid-19 cases across Natrona County, some agencies in Casper are taking extra precautions in their workplace. “Listening to the message the health department is putting out, this particular surge in cases is really going to hit our labor forces the hardest. So we’re really trying to ensure that city operations, which are essential to our community can continue without interruption,” said Zulima Lopez, the Risk Manager for the City of Casper.