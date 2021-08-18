Gov. Mark Gordon speaks about CoVid-19, the economy and the way forward
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Gov. Gordon is speaking out on the pandemic, the economy and whether or not the state will have a mask mandate again. " I don’t find any value in grandstanding on this issue and I will support counties, cities and school boards in making their own decisions. I believe as a Republican and a Conservative that government that governs least and governs closest to the people is best,” said Gov. Mark Gordon.www.wyomingnewsnow.tv
