DeWine urges schools to impose mask rules

The Fauquier County School Board sent a letter to parents on Aug. 22 pausing the option to opt-out out of mask-wearing for medical or religious reasons without documentation. The new policy will be in place for at least the next two weeks and was instituted because of the high number of students who have already tested positive for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, 69 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system involving 62 students and seven staff members. The positive cases have resulted in 370 students and three staffers having to quarantine.