Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

DeWine urges schools to impose mask rules

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 8 days ago

With the state Legislature removing his autonomy to issue health orders and classes getting ready to start, Gov. Mike DeWine pleaded with school officials to require face masks to protect against COVID-19. “If you are not requiring masks, please think about it again,” DeWine said Tuesday. “At the very least,...

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Legislature#Face Masks#State#Senate#Republican#Cdc#Odh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Pennsylvania State Senators Propose Bill Allowing Parents To ‘Opt-Out’ Of School Mask Mandates

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Two Republican state Senators want families to be able to “opt-out” of any school mask mandates. State Sen. Doug Mastriano and Judy Ward have a bill that would let parents complete a form to “opt-out.” Mask mandates already have exemptions for kids with certain disabilities or underlying health conditions.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Schools in Florida's capital city defy governor, impose mask mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The school superintendent in Tallahassee has announced that masks will be required for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, becoming the seventh district to defy Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on such COVID-19 mandates. Leon County Superintendent Rocky Hanna said Sunday that the district has seen positive tests...
Harnett County, NCheraldsun.com

In divisive board vote, Harnett County schools switch from optional to mandatory masks

Harnett County schools changed course Thursday and will now require masks for students, after a 3-2 vote cast with bitter disagreement. The move makes Harnett the last school district in the area to mandate face coverings for students and staff. North Carolina’s school districts are split 78-37 in favor of mask mandate versus making them optional. But that total could shift further with last-minute decisions to switch from optional to mandatory.
Educationkusi.com

California Department of Public Health pressures school districts to enforce mask mandates

The complete letter from the California Department of Public Health can be read here, or below:. On July 12, 2021, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) updated its guidance for K-12 schools, which continued the universal mask requirement first instituted in January 2021. Schools throughout the state have implemented the requirement, which was subsequently adopted and endorsed by leading health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The scientific consensus is unequivocal. Unfortunately, some elected officials and school leaders have expressed their intent to violate the law—and risk their students’ safety—by failing to enforce the universal mask requirement for indoor school settings.
Allendale County, SCWRDW-TV

Allendale County schools say masks urged, not required

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although the Allendale County superintendent said in a Facebook video that “all employees and all students will wear a mask on campus and on the bus,” she now says that’s not meant to be a mandate in defiance of a state ban on such measures. Students...
Vermilion County, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Health Department Urges Schools: Follow COVID Rules

Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Douglas Toole says his office is awaiting more information on booster shots for people who are already vaccinated for COVID-19. Toole says he is awaiting information from the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, as schools prepare to open,...
Fauquier County, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

Fauquier schools impose stricter mask rules after COVID-19 cases send 373 students, staff into quarantine

The Fauquier County School Board sent a letter to parents on Aug. 22 pausing the option to opt-out out of mask-wearing for medical or religious reasons without documentation. The new policy will be in place for at least the next two weeks and was instituted because of the high number of students who have already tested positive for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, 69 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system involving 62 students and seven staff members. The positive cases have resulted in 370 students and three staffers having to quarantine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy