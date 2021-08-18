Special Weather Statement issued for Anson, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 00:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Doppler radar has indicated weak rotation with these storms. If they intensify and rotation strengthens, a warning may need to be issued. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anson; Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Montgomery; Randolph; Stanly A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Forsyth, Davidson, western Anson, western Montgomery, western Randolph, Stanly and western Guilford Counties through 130 AM EDT At 1227 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Nebo to 6 miles northeast of Midland to 7 miles southeast of Buford. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. Weak tornadoes are also possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winston-Salem, High Point, Lexington, Albemarle, Badin Lake, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons, Bermuda Run and Ansonville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH