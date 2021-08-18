Cancel
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-20 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued for threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights and minor tidal overflow. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT FOR ABOVE AVERAGE SURF AND STRONG RIP CURRENTS REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM TONIGHT THROUGH 10 PM FRIDAY * Rip Currents and Surf...Surf of 4 to 6 feet with sets to 7 feet, highest on south-facing beaches. High rip current risk. * Timing...Tonight through Friday. * Tides...Evening high tides of 6.6 feet Thursday and Friday. * Impacts...Hazardous swimming conditions. Minor tidal overflow is possible near low-lying beach areas, boardwalks, and parking lots. Minor beach erosion is possible.

alerts.weather.gov

