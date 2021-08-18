Cancel
Teton County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson Hole, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 11:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Teton County through 1100 PM MDT At 1027 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Buffalo Valley Ranch, or 7 miles southeast of Moran Junction, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief heavy rain, small hail and some lightning. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Jackson Hole and northeastern Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains Counties, including the following locations... Hatchet Campground and Buffalo Ranger Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

