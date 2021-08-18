Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cabell County, WV

Letter to the editor: Cabell County Schools' mask decision didn't help

Herald-Dispatch
 8 days ago

I am both a pastor and a father of two young children. I have experienced the personal struggles that weigh on you as a leader in the care of other lives during this pandemic. I’ve lost sleep over decisions we have had to make regarding whether our church should be open, what ministry adaptations should we make and how to chart a new course through changing circumstances. I know what it is like to hear complaints from all sides in our pandemic response. So, I appreciate the challenges that the leadership of Cabell County Schools has faced throughout the pandemic. They deserve our respect and admiration for their leadership.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cabell County, WV
Health
State
Florida State
Cabell County, WV
Government
State
Ohio State
Cabell County, WV
Education
County
Cabell County, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cabell County Schools#Methodist#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Hermosa Beach, CAeasyreadernews.com

Easy Reader Letters to the Editor Aug 26, 2021: Vaccination questions, school masks, trees in the city

Lindsey Burrell is the wife of my nephew (“another surge in the ICU,” ER August 19, 202). I think about her and her co-workers everyday and pray for them. I have worked in a hospital and I know how hard nurses work on a “normal” day. I really wish everyone could read this and think about how dangerous this virus has been in so many ways. This article made me cry and it should do the same for everyone. God Bless and prayers to all the real heroes.
Wayne County, WVHerald-Dispatch

Over 30 virus cases reported in Wayne County schools

WAYNE — Less than a week into the new school year, some districts are already reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantines due to contact tracing. In Wayne County, 32 confirmed cases have been reported since the start of the school year Aug. 19, the majority of which are being found at the elementary level.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Health officials tell Huntington leaders COVID-19 cases likely to increase

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County is projected to continue to see increases in new COVID-19 cases over the next two weeks, Huntington city officials recently learned. Cabell-Huntington Health Department officials spoke with City Council members about the state of the coronavirus in Huntington during the council’s Monday meeting. “COVID variant delta...
Justice, WVHerald-Dispatch

Jim Ross: Justice has no easy answers for COVID surge

From reading news reports about Gov. Jim Justice’s press briefings on the COVID-19 situation, it appears the governor has a problem. A large segment of the voting public wants the governor to do something in response to the rapidly rising number of cases, but what?. Consider some options. Another lockdown?...
Boulder County, CODaily Camera

Letters to the editor: School; water usage; tax relief for the elderly; Cruise rides; masks in schools

My grandson went through remote schooling all of last year to be protected from COVID-19. I am alarmed to hear his description of in-school classes this year. He says the classrooms are very crowded, and the hallways even more so. This situation does not sound safe. Last year at this time, new cases in Boulder County were running at a weekly average of about 11. Currently, the weekly average is in the high 40s. The current delta variant is more contagious and seems to affect more children than the variants last year.
Cabell County, WVHerald-Dispatch

Letter to the editor: HR1 makes national elections follow WV standard

Here in West Virginia, we’ve got it easy. We can register to vote at the DMV, find an uncrowded polling place that is near our home and quickly verify who we are when we vote. However, this is not the case in many states, and in several places, politicians are attempting to make it difficult for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights to vote by making the electoral process full of hoops to jump through.
Hurricane, WVHerald-Dispatch

Christy Conley: 'Twenty people die daily waiting for organ donors'

The following is a synopsis of the Putnam County Rotary Club meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 17. The Putnam County Rotary Club meets at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays as announced at Area 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit www.putnamrotary.com. More than 115,000 people are on a national waiting list for...
thecordovatimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Masking helps keep students in the classroom

I’ve taught for 35 years using all manner of scheduling formats – traditional seven period days, rotating schedules, block schedules, modified block schedules, half-day cohorts AND online learning. One could debate the efficacy of each format. I can say definitively, that the least effective method is online learning. When we locked down March 2020, teachers did what was needed to keep our families, friends, neighbors, colleagues and children healthy. We went online doing our best to teach through a computer screen. Parents did their best to log their young children into virtual classrooms. My students did their best to stay engaged through innumerable disappointments.
EducationHolland Sentinel

Letter: Masks in schools are a travesty

The powers that be have turned us into fearful sheep. Another school year of children not seeing the smiles of their teachers and friends. Not to mention the physical ramifications of sucking in their own CO2 all day. A total travesty. Shame on all of us. We are deeply sorry, sweet kiddos.
Cabell County, WVWOWK

Jessica Kern Foundation teams up with Cabell County Schools

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The first lady of Marshall University Football is helping her community and the students in Cabell County. The Jessica Kern Foundation was founded in 2009, with a realm of values that include giving back to the community, especially the youth. “Well, now being the owner of my own company sometimes I can speak for young kids who can’t speak for themselves and speak about the needs for the district and if I can be a vessel somewhere in between, I’m absolutely elated to do it,” said Jessica Huff, the founder.
Cabell County, WVHerald-Dispatch

Cabell BOE stands firm on decision to keep masks optional

HUNTINGTON — During an emergency meeting Thursday, the Cabell County Board of Education maintained its decision not to require masks in schools for staff or students, keeping it optional for families. The motion to maintain the current safety guidance passed 3-2, with board members Alyssa Bond, Skip Parsons and president...
Cabell County, WVWSAZ

Cabell County BOE calls emergency meeting regarding masks

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Members of the Cabell County School Board will meet in an emergency meeting Thursday, August 19 to further discuss masks in schools and possibly vote on masking requirements. The first day of school in Cabell County is Wednesday, Aug. 18. The move comes after a...
Etowah County, ALGadsden Times

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Schools should impose mask mandate to protect students, teachers

I write this out of fear for the community that I grew up in and disappointment in the leadership and community. If the state Department of Education does not care enough about the safety of your children and teachers and community to impose a mask mandate, then call Gov. Kay Ivey and state Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey and demand it. Additionally, teachers and staff should not be made to use vacation and personal time to quarantine; that only encourages them to go to work after they have tested positive for COVID-19.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: Overworked nurse urges wearing masks

I am writing to the community and those that are frustrated with mask wearing. I am an ICU nurse and have spent the last year and a half traveling to ICU's all over. I know people are finding it frustrating to wear masks when they go out in public. As someone who wears one 40-60 hours a week, they are not that bad.
Public HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Don’t count on County Council to help in virus crisis

Letter: Wagner missed chance to stand up to Trump’s big lie Letter: Vaccine skeptics, Trump voters have much in common Letter: Who stands up for rights of landlords with mortgages? Letter: Americans were smarter about vaccines in the 1950s Letter: Trump’s anti-virus efforts don’t get enough credit. Regarding “St. Louis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy