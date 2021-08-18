Letter to the editor: Cabell County Schools' mask decision didn't help

I am both a pastor and a father of two young children. I have experienced the personal struggles that weigh on you as a leader in the care of other lives during this pandemic. I’ve lost sleep over decisions we have had to make regarding whether our church should be open, what ministry adaptations should we make and how to chart a new course through changing circumstances. I know what it is like to hear complaints from all sides in our pandemic response. So, I appreciate the challenges that the leadership of Cabell County Schools has faced throughout the pandemic. They deserve our respect and admiration for their leadership.