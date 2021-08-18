Cancel
Coffee County, GA

CRMC visits industry with vaccination education message

douglasnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is essential that the community listen and consider the healthcare advice of our local physicians. Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) has increased outreach efforts to educate the community on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination. With a community vaccination rate of 26% in early August, President, and CEO, Vicki Lewis, made a plea to local business and industry leaders to assist with community education. “We are seeing a third surge in COVID positive cases,” Mrs. Lewis said. “We need you, as business leaders, to help us create a vaccination surge.” Lewis offered to personally come to area industry and business, along with CRMC’s Chief Medical Officer, Aris Cochon, M.D., to speak directly with the workers.

