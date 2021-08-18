Cancel
Hermosa Beach, CA

Letters to the editor: parking ploy, vaccination morons

By Kevin Cody
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe whole point of Hermosa Beach’s proposed parking changes is to remove the roadblock of parking from the proposed hotel on the Mermaid site (“Hermosa Council proposing relaxing parking requirements,” ER Aug. 12, 2021). If residents do not want Hermosa to turn into Huntington Beach or La Jolla, they need to contact all the city council members and tell them that. They are not representing your interests and you need to call them on it, or it will be too late. If councilmembers Stacey Armato and Justin Massey had any self respect they would have already resigned over the $1.2 millon gym lawsuit debacle. Only constant pressure from the residents can save Hermosa from the council.

