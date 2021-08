Seattle Seahawks rumors are buzzing during Seahawks training camp & Seahawks preseason and today we take a look at players who could be surprise roster cuts for the Seahawks this year. Final Seahawks roster cuts are less than a week away so could a former first round pick like Rashaad Penny be cut? What about a former starter in Tre Flowers? We’ve got a list of 6 players who could be surprise roster cuts before the start of the 2021 NFL season. The current Seahawks roster sits 80 players deep, but by August 31 NFL teams need to have it trimmed down to the final 53-man along with a practice squad.